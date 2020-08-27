Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $230.50

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $230.50 and traded as high as $237.50. Chemring Group shares last traded at $231.50, with a volume of 425,853 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHG shares. Barclays cut shares of Chemring Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.50. The firm has a market cap of $658.21 million and a PE ratio of 17.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

