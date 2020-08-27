Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.03

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.03 and traded as low as $12.78. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 214,201 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.03.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile (TSE:CHP.UN)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

