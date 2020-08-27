Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.58

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.45. Clarke shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 9,800 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.02.

About Clarke (TSE:CKI)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

