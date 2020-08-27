CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.61.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

