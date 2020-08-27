CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNOOC by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CNOOC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CEO shares. DBS Vickers raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of CEO stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. CNOOC Ltd has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $181.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.5806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. CNOOC’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

