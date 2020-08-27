Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $4.33. Communications Systems shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 17,055 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $39.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Communications Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Communications Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Communications Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Communications Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 722,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

