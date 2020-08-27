Compass Gold (CVE:CVB) Shares Up 2.1%

Compass Gold Corp (CVE:CVB) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 20,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 90,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06.

Compass Gold Company Profile (CVE:CVB)

Compass Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Sikasso property that consists of ten exploration permits covering an area of 867 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

