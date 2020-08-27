Contrasting Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Gentex (NYSE:GNTX)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 7.66% -8.10% 7.92% Gentex 18.60% 16.26% 14.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gentex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and Gentex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 2 4 0 0 1.67 Gentex 1 1 5 0 2.57

Garrett Motion presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.35%. Gentex has a consensus target price of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Gentex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Gentex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.09 $313.00 million $3.86 0.99 Gentex $1.86 billion 3.66 $424.68 million $1.66 16.67

Gentex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentex beats Garrett Motion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, it provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

