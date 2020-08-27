Cooper Companies (COO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COO opened at $305.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.22. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

