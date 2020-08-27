Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CORT stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.