Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.12

Shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $13.71. Cortland Bancorp shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cortland Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Cortland Bancorp worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

