CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,730,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 224,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 511,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,261,000 after buying an additional 84,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 438,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,381,000 after acquiring an additional 188,312 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $841.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 1.15. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $778.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.25.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

