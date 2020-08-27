Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $113,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.27. 1,727,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.92 and its 200-day moving average is $311.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $346.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

