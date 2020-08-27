Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.49. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 2,558,955 shares.

CPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

