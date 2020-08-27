CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.87

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $14.24. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 73,557 shares trading hands.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.05%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

