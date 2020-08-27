Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSO shares. BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,192,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 48.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Cytosorbents by 1.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 691,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $367.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.53. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

