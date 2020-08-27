Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $700.80

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $700.80 and traded as low as $644.00. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C shares last traded at $644.00, with a volume of 107,047 shares.

DMGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 757 ($9.89) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 661.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 700.80.

In other news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 50,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £352,548 ($460,666.41). In the last three months, insiders have bought 53 shares of company stock worth $37,625.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

