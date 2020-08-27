Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.95 ($117.58).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €95.32 ($112.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.39. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 1 year high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.80.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

