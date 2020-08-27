Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.50 ($45.30).

Several research firms recently commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($47.66) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at €40.01 ($47.07) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.89. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

