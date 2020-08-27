Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €48.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.06 ($55.36).

Shares of DLG opened at €38.80 ($45.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

