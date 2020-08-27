Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

DLGNF stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

