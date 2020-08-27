Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.