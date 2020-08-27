Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.09

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and traded as high as $148.54. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $147.14, with a volume of 2,102,824 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the last quarter.

