Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Shares Down 1.3%

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.33 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 59,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 148,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,244.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter.

