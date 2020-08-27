Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.39 and last traded at $75.68. 390,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 331,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.