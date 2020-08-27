Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.21. Dirtt Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 80,914 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $176.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.02.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

