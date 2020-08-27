Docusign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Docusign to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Docusign has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Docusign to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $214.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -183.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $229.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,032,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 180,867 shares in the company, valued at $25,145,939.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,035,425 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Docusign from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.78.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

