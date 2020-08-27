Domo (DOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.04. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

