Donaldson (DCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.