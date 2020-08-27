Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $253.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

