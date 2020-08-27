Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.12

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $9.48. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 552,731 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.87.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$217.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,577. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 37,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$382,501.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

