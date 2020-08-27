Elastic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,681 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,345% compared to the typical daily volume of 324 put options.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 546,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,167,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $744,535,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903 in the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

ESTC stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.