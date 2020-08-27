Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.64

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.64 and traded as high as $35.98. Empire shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 361,477 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.64. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total value of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,113.48.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

