Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 1,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 408,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 301,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

