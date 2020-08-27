Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Star Senior Living Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Five Star Senior Living in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $286.58 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

