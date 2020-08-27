Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Forte Biosciences’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino expects that the company will post earnings of ($8.52) per share for the year. Truist Securiti has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) EPS for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.