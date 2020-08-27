Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Xcel Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XEL. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

NYSE:XEL opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

