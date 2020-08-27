Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 6%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 377,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 128,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and a P/E ratio of -48.46.

In other Eskay Mining news, Director John Gordon Mcmehen bought 2,452,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$416,999.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,070,886 shares in the company, valued at C$1,542,050.62.

About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

