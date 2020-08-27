ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI) Trading Up 0.7%

ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

