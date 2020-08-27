Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $1.10. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 360,872 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.12.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

