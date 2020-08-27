Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.84

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.70. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

EVTZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Evertz Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

