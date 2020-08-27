Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.44 ($29.93).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €24.65 ($29.00) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.28 and a 200-day moving average of €22.87.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.