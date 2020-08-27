Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.44 ($29.93).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €24.65 ($29.00) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.87. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

