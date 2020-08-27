Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.85 Million

Analysts expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to announce $64.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $66.70 million. Exfo posted sales of $70.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $259.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.10 million to $261.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $284.00 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $288.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exfo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Exfo stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Exfo by 282.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Exfo by 36.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Exfo by 15.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

