Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.33

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.33 and traded as low as $5.75. Extendicare shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 442,651 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.33.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$281.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

