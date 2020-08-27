Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,371 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $143,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

XOM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,630,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

