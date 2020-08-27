First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 99,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 345,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 232,593 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. Analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

