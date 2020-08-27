First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.25. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.