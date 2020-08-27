First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $45.18. 4,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

