First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.68. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 94,176 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

